Security, traffic arrangements reviewed for Medaram jatara

February 04, 2024 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - MULUGU

Elaborate security and traffic arrangements have been chalked out for the ensuing Sammakka Saralamma jatara (mega tribal fair) at a coordination meeting attended by the police officials from various districts at the district police headquarters in Mulugu on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Inspector General of Police Multi Zone-II, FAC IGP Multi Zone-I, Tarun Joshi.

An elaborate traffic management plan was discussed threadbare at the meeting to effectively deal with traffic slowdowns and prevent traffic congestion on all the roads leading to Medaram, the venue of the four-day biennial jatara slated to be held from February 21 to 24.

The plan envisages deployment of ‘towing vehicles’, two-wheeler patrolling teams, route mobile parties and stepped up surveillance through CCTVs and setting up of police outposts among other measures, sources said.

Mulugu Superintendent of Police P. Shabarish gave a PowerPoint presentation on the sector-wise security arrangements for the jatara.

The meeting was attended by police officials/nodal officers from the erstwhile composite Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam districts.