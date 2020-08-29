Security stepped up for lone BJP MLA in State

Telangana police stepped up security for the State’s lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh and he was cautioned not to move on two-wheelers as it poses a "grave" threat to his life.
In a ‘confidential’ letter issued to the Goshamahal legislator, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar stated “It has been noticed that sometimes you are moving on a motorcycle. This poses a grave security threat to you. Therefore, your kind cooperation is solicited to ensure proper security that you may kindly completely avoid moving on motorcycles and travel by the bulletproof car allotted.”
Due to the threat perception, enhanced security has been provided to the MLA and security personnel are also being alerted and checked from time to time.
Special training has been organised to all your Personal Security Officers, periodically, the letter read.
“The government has provided the bulletproof car only for your security, which remains a prime concern to us,” Mr. Kumar told the MLA.
After receiving the communication in-person, Mr. Singh said for the last couple of days a few senior police officials have visited him and the weapons of his security personnel were changed after examining them.
The police are also noting the details of people living in the vicinity, he said.
Mr. Singh said that he will write to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali to know more details.
“In the last few days, some terrorists were nabbed. I want to know the threat perception and whom the local police are suspecting. Are they terrorist groups, local groups and any personal enmity,” the MLA added.
