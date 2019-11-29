Security stepped up ahead of PLGA Week

As the Maoists launched a poster campaign in the forest fringe areas to enlist the support of masses for the 19th People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Week from December 2 to 8, the district police have ramped up security along the inter-State border with Chhattisgarh to avert untoward incidents in border mandals over the next couple of days.

Bhadrachalam sub-division police have scaled up cordon and search operations on the roads leading to the areas of Maoist influence in the south Bastar division of neighbouring Chhattisgarh to scuttle attempts, if any, by the Maoists to gain entry into Bhadrachalam Agency through the dense forests along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, sources said.

Manuguru sub-division police also intensified surveillance in areas situated along the Godavari river course to keep a tab on the movement of alleged militia members and couriers of the banned outfit, sources added. A cordon and search operation was conducted by the police at Shivalingapuram and Bapanakunta villages in Manuguru mandal on Friday morning.

Intensive combing and area domination operations were launched in the areas situated in proximity to the volatile forest fringe villages in the border mandals across the district.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt reviewed the security situation in the border mandals with the police officials concerned at a meeting in Kothagudem on Friday. He exhorted the personnel manning the police stations in Agency mandals to remain vigilant, expand outreach activities in the remote tribal pockets and make foolproof security arrangements to prevent Maoist activities in the border areas.

Additional SP (Operations) A. Ramana Reddy attended the meeting.