Security guard killed in road accident

20 June 2021 20:15 IST

A security guard was mowed down by a speeding truck at Gandhi Nagar on Sunday morning.

K. Sudharshan was going to his workplace, Singareni Bhavan, Khairatabad, when the truck hit his bike and ran over him near DBR Mills. He suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The truck driver ran away from the spot, while the police managed to detain the helper. Sudharshan’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue autopsy. A case was registered and a probe is on.

