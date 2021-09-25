Security guard held with illegal double barrel rifle

A 38-year-old security guard was apprehended by Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone) police on Saturday for illegally possessing a double barrel rifle.

Rajaram Singh from Mirzapur in Bihar also managed to get a fake gun licence. Acting on a tip-off, a team led by inspector K Nageswar Rao, apprehended Singh and seized a double barrel breech loaded rifle, 15 live cartridges (12 bore live cartridges) and the fake gun licence from him.

“He migrated to Hyderabad in search of livelihood as a security guard and learnt that ex-servicemen were getting high salaries with gun licences and firearms,” OSD (Task Force) P Radhakishan Rao said.

Taking undue advantage of the demand for ex-servicemen for security guard roles, the accused hatched a plan to get fake arms licence through mediators for doing guard job, he said.

“As per his plan, a few years back he met one agent Sonu Pandey from Bihar and through him he obtained a fake licence by paying ₹15,000 for the process and stamped on the name of Dy. Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, and later he purchased a DBBL rifle for ₹25,000,” he said. Since then he has been performing security guard jobs in the various companies through security services in Jharkhand and Bihar.

The agent also renewed the licence multiple times.

On the advice of his friend, Singh came to Hyderabad a few days ago in search of a job and was moving under suspiciously with the firearm, when the North Zone team apprehended him. Singh along with the seized weapon was handed over to Market police for further investigation.