Secure instructions in two weeks: HC on PIL pleas

Telangana High Court on Tuesday instructed the State government to explain its stand and secure instructions within two weeks in four suo motu taken-up public interest litigation (PIL) petitions.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed directions in the four public interest litigation pleas raising different public grievances.

A tenth standard student of Zilla Parishad school in Marriguda of Nalgonda district wrote to the Chief Justice explaining how a graveyard abutting the school building became a cause of concern for the students.

The student said location of the graveyard adjacent to the school was turning out to be a distraction for the students and requested the authorities for its shifting to another location. The graveyard was one of the reasons for the ill-health of students, he stated.

Letter

Another letter taken up suo motu as PIL plea by the High Court was written by Balala Hakkula Sangham.

The organisation president Gundu Kishtaiah and general secretary E. Raghunandan stated that many government schools in the State had unclean and stinky washrooms and lacked facilities like drinking water.

Nearly 2.5 lakh students were studying in 3,000 government schools and were compelled to pursue studies under such pathetic conditions, they stated.

A lawyer Pitta Srinivasa Reddy wrote to the Chief Justice highlighting the dilapidated condition of the school building that was in Nuguru Venkatapur town of Mulugu district.

The lives of the children studying in the school were in danger as the building was on the verge of collapse, he stated.

Another lawyer M. Venkat Reddy of Hyderabad, in his letter, alleged that Revenue authorities transferred government land in Nidamanoor of Nalgonda district in violation of rules to private persons. The officials did not comply with the procedures laid down by the law in transferring the land, he said.

The bench directed the government to secure instructions on the four matters and file its response withing two weeks.