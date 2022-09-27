Secunderabad railway station bags national tourism award

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 27, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secunderabad Railway Station was adjudged the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station on Indian Railways (2018-19)‘. | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secunderabad Railway Station of the South Central Railway (SCR) has received the National Tourism Award for being adjudged the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station on Indian Railways (2018-19)‘.

The award was handed to Secunderabad division manager A.K. Gupta and station master Jogesh Kumar by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secunderabad station was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad State in 1874 and the award meant recognition for the passenger-friendly facilities and amenities provided at the station such as provision of escalators, lifts, foot over-bridges, tourist information centre, help desk, charging points, taps, coolers, waiting halls, battery operated cars, taxi/ auto stand, retiring rooms, AC waiting halls, general waiting halls, etc.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In addition, all the major tour operators and star hotels are located in the vicinity of the station. SCR General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the Secunderabad division officials and staff for ensuring the best tourist and passenger-friendly facilities and services, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app