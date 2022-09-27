Secunderabad railway station bags national tourism award

The Secunderabad Railway Station of the South Central Railway (SCR) has received the National Tourism Award for being adjudged the ‘Best Tourist Friendly Railway Station on Indian Railways (2018-19)‘.

The award was handed to Secunderabad division manager A.K. Gupta and station master Jogesh Kumar by Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Secunderabad station was built by the Nizam of Hyderabad State in 1874 and the award meant recognition for the passenger-friendly facilities and amenities provided at the station such as provision of escalators, lifts, foot over-bridges, tourist information centre, help desk, charging points, taps, coolers, waiting halls, battery operated cars, taxi/ auto stand, retiring rooms, AC waiting halls, general waiting halls, etc.

In addition, all the major tour operators and star hotels are located in the vicinity of the station. SCR General Manager in-charge Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the Secunderabad division officials and staff for ensuring the best tourist and passenger-friendly facilities and services, said a press release.