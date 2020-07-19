Secunderabad railway station 3D model to locate amenities

HYDERABAD

Self-operated and user-friendly equipment displayed near the entrance of platform no. 10

South Central Railway (SCR) has installed a three-dimensional model of the Secunderabad railway station near the entrance of platform no. 10, which is a self-operated and user-friendly equipment to identify the location of various passenger amenities available, on Thursday.

The station sees an average daily footfall of more than 1.8 lakh passengers with 240 passenger trains each day in normal times including suburban services. The model has been developed indigenously by the staff of Diesel Loco Shed, Kazipet.

About 24 buttons are provided in the unit and each button is connected to the particular amenity in the layout. When a passenger pushes the button for a particular amenity, he gets a scrolling indication of that amenity and also an LED light gets illuminated at the place of amenity and concerned platform in the unit.

A dot matrix is used to display the location, selected with the help of a keyboard. This model is helpful in locating almost all amenities such as retiring rooms, help desk, wheel chairs, waiting halls, lifts, escalators, foot-over-bridges, refreshment stalls, and water taps, among others. The first-of-its-kind model in the zone was appreciated by GM Gajanan Mallya, a press release said.