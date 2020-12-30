Secunderabad, Hyderabad divisions bag best performance awards

South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the annual ‘Railway Week’, usually celebrated in April but that got put off due to COVID pandemic, on Wednesday by giving away 173 individual awards and 11 group awards to officers and staff.
General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated his personnel for ‘best performance’ in the last financial year with gross earnings of ₹13,771 crore with freight generating ₹9,029 crore from 105 MTs and had carried 363 million passengers earning ₹4,119 crore revenue before the pandemic struck.
In a virtual meeting, the GM 60 km were commissioned and 218 km of doubling/tripling works were completed last year, including projects between Kalluru – Guntakal, Guntur – Tenali and Parbhani – Mudkhed sections. The zone’s first ever quadruple section between Moula Ali – Ghatkesar of 12 km was opened and 153 km was electrified.
GM’s overall best performance efficiency shield was jointly presented to Secunderabad and Hyderabad divisions with respective DRMs - Anand Bhatia and N.S.R. Prasad, receiving the award. Another 33 zonal level efficiency shields were also presented to various divisions and workshops, a press release said.
