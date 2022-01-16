Watch | Secunderabad Club gutted in fire

16 January 2022 14:07 IST

A major fire broke out at the 143-year-old Secunderabad Club in the wee hours of Sunday.

Within no time, the main heritage building was gutted in flames completely, resulting in the loss of at least ₹25 crores.

Administration office, colonnade bar, and library, at the Club have been destroyed in the fire.

Known as ‘elite clubs’ in the twin cities, it is one of the five oldest clubs in India.

The Club was established on April 26, 1878 and was originally known as the Secunderabad Public Rooms.