Secunderabad Cantonment to get mini stadia

Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has agreed to work with the State government to develop mini stadia in the Secunderabad Cantonment. Location for three such facilities were finalised during a board meeting on Tuesday.

The mini stadia which will offer a range of sports facilities in the Secunderabad Cantonment area are set to come up in Sikh Village, Bolarum and Bowenpally. The Board plans to hand over existing open spaces and grounds at these locations to the State government for development. Cantonment MLA G. Sayanna said the State’s Sports Minister T. Padma Rao Goud has already agreed to sanction three mini stadia in cantonment for development by the State.

The Board discussed about the Bolarum Cantonment Hospital, which after nearly a year of inauguration, does not operate at full potential due to shortage of funds. Among other alternatives, the Board also discussed the idea of handing over the hospital to the State Government.

Recent RTI revelations on roads in Secunderabad Cantonment spurred a discussion on the roads closed by the army. An RTI reply earlier this year from the Defence Estate Office revealed some of the roads closed by the local military authority were on cantonment land. Residents fighting against road closure have alleged that these roads were closed without following due procedure and have demanded they be opened.

The Board also discussed the break up of its budget for the current financial year. The outlay is pegged at around ₹ 260 crore. The need for new building bye-laws, notably with floor-space index relaxation, was also discussed during Tuesday’s board meeting.