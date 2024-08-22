ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad Cantonment residents to get augmented water supply

Published - August 22, 2024 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Secunderabad Cantonment Board Pump House. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Secunderabad Cantonment residents can now expect more reliable water supply as the Telangana government has approved an increase in the supply to address the needs of the growing population. After Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh Narayanan met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director K Ashok Reddy was instructed to increase the water supply by an additional one million gallons per day, raising the total from six MGD to seven MGD. This increase will help ensure a steady water supply across all colonies within the Cantonment, said Mr. Sri Ganesh.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

