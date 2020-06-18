Section of Waqf Board sealed after employee tests positive

HYDERABAD

18 June 2020 23:03 IST

Entire office being sanitised, says chairman

A day after an employee of the Telangana State Waqf Board tested positive for coronavirus, the administration on Thursday sealed a section of the office where the patient used to work.

On Wednesday night, a 62-year-old man working as attender, was reportedly admitted to the Gandhi Hospital after he tested positive.

TSWB officials on Thursday said that the COVID-19 positive patient used to work in the Establishment section, which has a total staff strength of eight people. While this section was sealed, the board administration began to disinfect and sanitise the premises.

“The board operates from three floors – first, second and third. All of these floors are being sanitised. Today, apart from the Chief Executive Officer, there were a few staff who came to office,” said an official who did not want to be identified.

Staff said that on Thursday, the death of a contract worker, who was a senior citizen, triggered a sense of unease at the board. However, it was later clarified to them that the deceased tested negative for COVID-19.

“There are around 150 workers here. Out of this, around 60% are reporting for work. The rest have taken day off. Of course, people are worried here, especially after the senior citizen tested positive. Haj House is a building that is like a mini Minorities Welfare Department as it houses several of its agencies. There are a lot of people who come here,” a source said.

When contacted, TSWB chairman Mohammed Saleem said, “The entire office is being sanitised now. Physical distancing is also being maintained and we have already given masks to employees here. There is no need to panic.”