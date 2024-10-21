Section 144 invoked near Group 1 exam centres in Hyderabad

City police issued orders prohibiting the assembly of five or more people within a 200-metre radius at all exam centres between October 21-27 in view of Group I Mains.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said on Sunday that Section 144 will be invoked near exam centres, and all other arrangements have been taken for the smooth conduct of exams. “Trouble-mongers have been identified and detained as per law,” he said, adding that heavy police bandobust would be in place on Monday.

The orders under Section 144 will remain in force from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all seven days of exam. Photocopy shops and internet cafes within 100 metres of the exam centres will also remain closed.

The Cyberabad Commissionerate has also issued similar orders. “Police officers, military personnel and Home Guards on duty, flying squad, Education Department and funeral processions will not be affected by the orders. Strict legal action will be taken against any individual violating them,” said the order copy of Cyberabad police.

