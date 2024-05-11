ADVERTISEMENT

Section 144, dry day in Cyberabad ahead of polling day  

Published - May 11, 2024 07:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

This does not restrict house-to-house visits for five or less people

The Hindu Bureau

Senior police officials participating in a meeting over Lok Sabha poll preparedness in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In the lead up to the polling day, the Cyberabad Commissioner on Friday announced ‘Dry Days’ between 6 p.m. of May 11 to 6 p.m. of May 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barring duty-free shops at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, all other liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs are barred from selling or serving liquor between 6 p.m. on May 11 to 6 p.m. on May 13.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force with a ban on assembly of more than five people under the limits of the Commissionerate between 6 p.m. on May 11 and 6 p.m. on May 14.

However, this does not restrict house-to-house visits for five or less people, the official clarified.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US