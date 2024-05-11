Section 144, dry day in Cyberabad ahead of polling day  

In the lead up to the polling day, the Cyberabad Commissioner on Friday announced ‘Dry Days’ between 6 p.m. of May 11 to 6 p.m. of May 13.

Barring duty-free shops at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, all other liquor shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs are barred from selling or serving liquor between 6 p.m. on May 11 to 6 p.m. on May 13.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will be in force with a ban on assembly of more than five people under the limits of the Commissionerate between 6 p.m. on May 11 and 6 p.m. on May 14.

However, this does not restrict house-to-house visits for five or less people, the official clarified.

