Secretariat trees may not be saved

NGO pulls out of initiative

Most of the giant decades-old trees on the secretariat premises may not be saved from felling after all.

Vata Foundation, the voluntary organisation, which had offered to translocate the trees, free of cost, has stopped work two days ago after moving about 18 trees to a private land in Shamshabad in huge trailers.

This was in protest against the departments concerned seeking ₹1,000 each for the eight trees by the agency for “illegally” translocating them along with the 10 trees that were officially permitted!

The Forest department's Tree Protection Committee (TPC) had permitted translocation of 30 trees and had allowed 50 to be felled, according to sources in the know, seeking anonymity.

70 trees identified

Another 70 trees were identified for removal with the 'powerful' Tree Protection Committee having to identify those among them, either for translocation or felling. In the meantime, the voluntary agency, which is involved in digging, trimming and transport of the giant trees, shifted about eight trees identified for felling, since it considers any tree - irrespective of age or species can be saved.

"Claiming revenue loss, officials concerned demanded we pay for the illegal translocation of trees identified for felling. It is as if the onus is only on us to save trees despite the Minister for Municipal Administration, K.T. Rama Rao, stating no more trees to be felled for development.

On the one hand, we see saplings planted with wide publicity and on the other, trees are being mercilessly felled," said the sources concerned.

‘No cooperation’

"We have not been receiving any kind of cooperation at the secretariat site and on top of it, we have been paying for labour for digging, trimming and transport. It costs up to ₹2 to 2.5 lakh to move these 50 plus year-old trees 35 km away with heavy equipment. We have decided to pay up ₹8000 for shifting eight trees earmarked for felling," explained Foundation Founder-Trustee P. Uday Krishna.

The Foundation has already moved its volunteers and equipment to Tellapur-Nallagandla road where local residential associations sought translocation of 100 trees facing the axe due to a proposed road widening project.

About 16 have been translocated to properties of private individuals, he explained.