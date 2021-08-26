Secretariat staff stage protest

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 23:51 IST

A section of the Telangana Secretariat employees staged a sit-in protest in front of the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar’s chambers in the make-shift Secretariat – BRKR Bhavan – demanding completion of the process of promotions before the month-end here on Thursday. A group of Secretariat employees waiting for promotions went to meet the Chief Secretary on Thursday afternoon but the staff of the Chief Secretary’s office told the group that they had no appointment as such and the Chief Secretary was also held up in a meeting and that they could come and meet him tomorrow.

However, they staged a sit-in protest for a while a demanded completion of the process of promotions immediately as assured by the Chief Minister and stated that about 140 employees of the Secretariat in different positions would be losing one more year with the month-end as they had already lost two years of their higher positions due to the delay.

Advertising

Advertising