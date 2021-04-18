Second SCCL solar plant synchronised with grid

The second solar power plant with 28 megawatt capacity in Mandamarri area of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) was synchronised with the grid on Saturday.

This took the total solar power capacity of the coal company linked with the grid to 152 MW.

Directors of the company S. Chandrasekhar (Operations), D. Satyanarayana Rao (E&M) and president of the recognised workers’ union B. Venkat Rao and others switched on a panel on Saturday to formally synchronise the plant with the grid.

Saving of ₹120 crore

By completing the entire 300 MW capacity of solar plants by October-end, the company would save about ₹120 crore annually on energy bills, they said.

Another 350 MW floating solar plant was being planned on the waters of Lower Manair Dam near Karimnagar, they stated.