Second sample from city tests negative for nCoV

The test results of swab samples collected from a person admitted at isolation ward of Fever Hospital turned negative for Novel Coronavirus (nCoV). This is the second sample sent from Hyderabad which tested negative for nCoV. Officials initially mulled to send the samples of two others, but decided against it as they did not have symptoms.

“The second sample sent from here tested negative,” said Dr. K Shankar, superintendent of Fever Hospital. Telangana Health Department officials said that they were instructed to collect samples from people who have travel history to China and experience symptoms such as cold, cough, breathlessness. Besides, if anyone in close contact with the person who has returned from China, like spouse or parents, experience the symptoms, their samples too will be collected.

“If someone has only travel history and does not show any symptoms, he or she will be closely observed even if at home,” Dr Shankar said.

Health Department officials said that as incubation period of nCoV varies from person to person, some show symptoms in five days, some take a little longer. So, people who have a travel history but do not experience any symptoms will be closely monitored for 28 days after returning from China.

In the past one week, a total of five persons were isolated at Fever Hospital. Samples were collected from only two as they had travel history to China and experienced the symptoms. Of the three remaining, two had the travel history, and the fifth was in close contact with one of them. All five were discharged on different days.

The Multidisciplinary Central Team who reached Hyderabad on Monday, will visit Fever Hospital and Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday to review measures taken to manage and control nCoV.