Second reservation list 30 minutes before departure

HYDERABAD

07 October 2020 22:38 IST

SCR has announced restoration of earlier system of preparation of second reservation charts from October 10 onwards. Before the COVID-19 instructions came into being, first reservation chart was prepared at least 4 hours before scheduled departure of train. Thereafter, the available accommodation could be booked across counters and through Internet on first-come-first-serve basis till preparation of second reservation charts.

Second reservation charts were prepared between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of trains. Cancellation of already booked tickets was also permitted during this period as per provisions of refund rules. Due to pandemic, instructions were issued to shift the time of preparation of second reservation chart to two hours before scheduled/ rescheduled time of departure of trains.

Following a request from the zonal railways, it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train.

Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart, a press release said.