Second Oxygen Express brings four more tankers

HYDERABAD

04 May 2021 18:37 IST

60.23 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen transported from Odisha

The South Central Railway (SCR) second ‘Oxygen Express’ to Hyderabad reached Sanathnagar goods complex bringing 60.23 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in four tankers on Tuesday. These tanks were earlier sent in empty condition from here on April 29 to Angul, Odisha for a distance of 1,334 km in a short period of around 31 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 43 kmph from its starting station.

A green corridor route has been arranged for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special trains. Since it is a cryogenic cargo, due care has been taken during transportation of the tankers by ensuring limited speeds, height clearance and the level crossings en route along with the curves. Oxygen Express trains have been initiated across the country to provide safe, secure, hassle-free and fast transportation of oxygen to the different parts of the country at the request of the governments concerned, said an official spokesman.

Two Oxygen Express trains from Telangana were operated in both directions (empty and loaded condition) from Hyderabad area to Odisha with General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimenting the officials for focused action in running the Oxygen Express trains and prompt delivery. All divisions should be ready to meet any exigencies, he reminded in an official communiqué.

