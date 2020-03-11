Second lab approved at Osmania General Hospital

The Central government has approved a second laboratory in Telangana to test samples for coronavirus, announced Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Tuesday. The existing lab at Osmania General Hospital will be used for the purpose.

Currently, samples collected in State are tested at Venereal Disease Research Laboratory lab in Gandhi Hospital. Reagents will be procured from National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Report submitted

The 12-member Telangana team, which returned from Kerala on Sunday after studying how COVID-19 was contained and managed there, has submitted its report. They had visited General Hospital and Medical College in Trivandrum and spoke to Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja. The team noted 15 committees were formed at State and district levels to contain the virus.

Mr Rajender said since the virus has not spread here, isolation wards at PHCs are not required like it was done in Kerala. But they have been arranged at district hospitals.