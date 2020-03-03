Second facility of US firm Ryan in Hyderabad

Dallas-headquartered global tax services and software provider Ryan on Tuesday announced the opening of its second facility in Hyderabad and with it plans to have a larger campus for consolidating the operations.

Stating that the firm, which serves more than 15,000 clients across 50 countries, is committed to making additional investment to grow the operations in Hyderabad, Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan said the plan is to go for a larger, synchronised location here.

On the timeline, Mr.Ryan, who spoke to media here, said with the current facility expected to be full in the next 18 months, the company would plan accordingly. Over the last few years it has invested around $3 million to expand its operations in the city. He, however, did not share details on the size of the proposed campus and the proposed investment.

Global support

Ryan’s India business operations provide global support with data processing, market research, asset recovery, software development, human resource analytics, competitive intelligence, robotic process automation, and business process management. Overtime, the company was keen on looking at India as a market for its services.

To queries on the headcount in Hyderabad, he said that Ryan, which started its India operations in 2013, has around 400 people at the existing and about 120 at the new facility. It planned to hire 60 more people this year. The company is also evaluating the prospects of acquiring firms in India, for technology and talent.