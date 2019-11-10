Second edition book on Kala Ashram founder released

The release of the second edition of ‘Smiriti Jagran Ke Harkare’, a collection of articles on Ravinder Sharma, here on Saturday was an emotional affair as speakers recalled their association with the Kala Ashram founder, fondly called ‘Guruji’ and his relevance in today’s ethos.

Tears welled up in the eyes of many who attended the second day of the three-day Deepotsav festival being celebrated when Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari (Bihar), Mahesh Sharma handed over a copy of the book to Rajshri Sharma, wife of Guruji.

Releasing the book, Mr. Sharma resented the wrong policies implemented in the country which has caused vanishing of indigenous art and crafts. He gave the example of the fine muslin which has gone extinct owing to such policies.

Among those who spoke about the founder of Kala Ashram were Girish Prabhune from Pune in Maharashtra who works with 16 nomadic tribes; Dileep Peshwe the Dean of Metallury department in Visveshvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur; Sunil Deshpande of Sampoorna Bamboo Kendra, Melghat, Amaravati and Ashish Gupta of Jabalpur.