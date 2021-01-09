Second dry run kicks off

A health official takes part during the mock drill of COVID vaccination at Gandhi Hospital on Friday.

HYDERABAD

09 January 2021 00:15 IST

917 sessions conducted, over 21,777 beneficiaries covered

The State embarked on the second dry run of COVID vaccination on Friday at 1,200 centres in 33 districts. The earlier one was held in seven centres in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar.

Friday’s dry run was done on the directions of the Centre to understand the processes connected to the CoWIN, a platform for the rollout of the vaccine.

According to a press release issued by Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao, 917 sessions were conducted across the State and a total of 21,777 beneficiaries were covered.

Issues related to CoWIN were detected on Friday. The dry run also brought to the fore issues connected to location of beneficiaries in neighbouring facilities and districts.

Further, names of planned beneficiaries were not being uploaded. Dr. Rao observed the dry run at MGM Hospital in Warangal.

The dry run was conducted at Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, among many others in city.

In Sangareddy, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said that the dry run was successful in the district.

He visited the primary health centre (PHC) at Kondapur and examined the facilities and inquired on how it was being implemented, like collecting details of the person, visiting the PHC, registering them in COVID portal, vaccination and other arrangements.

Informing that dry run was held in 24 hospitals in the district, the Collector said that about 9,000 health workers, Anganwadi teachers, aayas, ANMs, staff nurses and medical staff registered themselves.

(With inputs from our Special Correspondent in Sangareddy)