Second dose mobile vaccination inaugurated

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar called upon people to take the second dose of vaccination against COVID-19.

Visiting a mobile vaccination centre set up at Sunrise Home Colony in Rajendra Nagar on Saturday along with Medical & Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, he said that more than 3 crore vaccine doses have already been administered in the State.

Mr. Rizvi explained to the Chief Secretary that 150 mobile vaccination centres will be coming to various localities to give the second dose. The drive for the second dose, towards 100% vaccination in the city, was launched on Saturday.

Mr. Lokesh Kumar said that each mobile vaccination vehicle will cover two or three colonies in the city in a day, which ensures coverage of about 450 colonies each day.