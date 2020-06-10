Second COVID case from GHMC headquarters

HYDERABAD

10 June 2020 23:35 IST

One more person from the GHMC head office tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

An office subordinate in Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan’s peshi, he is the second person to be diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the last three days.

On Monday, one person from the Solid Waste Management wing on the fourth floor of the building was declared positive for the infection. Following the latest positive, the Mayor’s offices on first and seventh floors of the head office have been closed down and disinfection protocol carried out, sources said.

