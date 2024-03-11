Second cable stayed bridge in Hyderabad sanctioned on the Mir Alam Tank

March 11, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The second cable-stayed bridge in Hyderabad, which is proposed on the Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, is set to be a reality soon.

Telangana State government has issued an order according administrative sanction for the project, to be built at a cost of ₹363 crore.

The four-lane high level bridge connecting Chintalmet road on one side of the tank to the Bangalore National Highway on the other, will span across the lake for 2.650 kilometres length.

Of this, the bridge will be of 2.210 kilometres, the two entry ramps will be of 205 metres and 140 metres in length, and the exit ramp, 110 metres.

Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi thanked the government for sanctioning the project, and said it was a long pending work. Posting on X, a social media platform, Owaisi said the construction would help create livelihoods while also offering people a common recreational space, besides helping commuters.

The bridge was proposed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) at the end of 2021, at a cost of ₹220 crore. However, despite several repeated announcements by the government, no concrete work has begun thus far towards this direction.

The bridge was conceptualised, inspired by the success of the first cable stayed bridge of the city across the Durgam Cheruvu Lake between Jubilee Hills and Serilingampally which was inaugurated in 2020.

Besides reducing the distance between the two locations, the bridge has become a popular tourist destination during weekends.

