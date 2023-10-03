Second batch of Agniveers graduate from Artillery Centre and 1 EME Centre

October 03, 2023 09:50 am | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 2,700 Agniveers from Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and 235 Agniveers from 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad successfully completed their training, marking a significant achievement. Dressed in traditional military attire, the Agniveers showcased their skill during the Passing out Parade (PoP) ceremony held on Tuesday.

This group of Agniveers is the second batch to graduate, following the inaugural batch passing out in June. The parade at Artillery Centre was reviewed by Major General Rakesh Manocha, General Officer Commanding Telangana and Andhra Sub-Area and Brigadier Suresh G, the Commandant of 1 EME Centre, took charge of reviewing the parade at his unit, while proud parents attended the event to witness the momentous occasion.

The Artillery Centre batch was the largest course to be trained at any Regimental Centre.

Major General Rakesh Manocha, in his address to the Agniveers, conveyed that the Agniveers are contributing significantly towards the betterment of the Indian Army. The sense of discipline and camaraderie inculcated in them during their training will help them to serve the Army in a better way, and also facilitate them to have a bright future, he added.

Addressing the newly graduated Agniveers, Brigadier Suresh expressed his delight at the success of the Agnipath scheme. He commended the Agniveers for their dedication and emphasised the honour of serving the nation on behalf of over a billion citizens.

Encouraging them to carry the same passion displayed during training into their future assignments, he said, “When the Agniveers embark on field duty, they will comprehend the potential they possess to address challenges encountered during their training. This same fervour must be carried forward into their forthcoming postings.”

Highlighting the competitive spirit that led to the selection of these Agniveers, Brigadier Suresh urged them to transition into a professional spirit as they collaborate with their fellow Agniveers.

The Basic Military Training of the Agniveers commenced from March 1, 2023, lasting for 10 weeks, followed by an additional 21 weeks of Advanced Military Training at various training establishments. Agniveer Prince Kumar, hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, who graduated from 1 EME Centre expressed his eagerness for serving the nation. “After a 15-day leave, we will report to our respective posting units and commence our duties,” he shared.

