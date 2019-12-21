Second autopsy imperative in Disha case: HC

In investigation of cases, not only impartiality and objectivity should be maintained but also appear to be maintained. This was akin to the maxim that justice must not only be done but seen to be done.

Making these observations, the Telangana High Court on Saturday said second autopsy of bodies in Disha case was imperative to ensure that in future no one raised even a remote doubt on the impartiality and objectivity of the investigation. The second autopsy by forensic experts from outside the State was imperative to confirm the authenticity and veracity of the first post-mortem examination, a bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy said in its order.

The bench said the Supreme Court had, in an order issued in the Disha case on December 12, noted that “keeping in view all the peculiarities of the case it is desirable and necessary to know the truth relating to the incident”. In the backdrop of two versions — one, that the police killed the four accused in an act of self-defence and, two, that it was a custodial death since they were killed while being in police custody —, it was imperative to go to the bottom of facts and discover the truth, the bench remarked.

Gandhi hospital superintendent Sravan Kumar, who was present in the court, replied to a query from the CJ that the four bodies had internally decomposed nearly 50% despite preserving them at a temperature of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius. In next few days, they were bound to decompose 100% internally since they had been dissected during the first autopsy conducted at the Mahabubnagar government hospital. The superintendent said there was no facility in other parts of the country to preserve the bodies at lower temperatures or minus degree Celsius.

The bench agreed with the contentions of a petitioner’s lawyer Vrinda Grover that the apex court’s direction to the HC to pass appropriate directions on collection of evidence did not pertain only to bodies. “This evidence includes material not only related to autopsy of the bodies but the type of the bullets used, range of the gun shots, trajectories of the bullets, type of the firearms used and the injuries caused,” Ms. Vrinda Grover contended.

The bench also concurred with the lawyer’s contention that the government had failed to enforce the provisions of Section 176 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code in inquiring into the Shadnagar ‘encounter’ in which four persons were killed. It was mandatory under the section that a judicial or metropolitan magistrate inquires into the incident but the government got it done by an executive magistrate, the bench observed.