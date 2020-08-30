Sec’bad division completes record rail renewal of 6.76 km

Freight loading rules have been relaxed especially in ‘Mini Rakes’ with composition of 20 covered wagons.

30 August 2020 22:37 IST

This is the highest renewal work achieved by any division on a single day

South Central Railway’s Secunderabad division has claimed to have completed a record rail renewal of 6.76 km track on a single day, which is the highest renewal work achieved by any division across Indian Railways on a single day.

On August 24 and 27, a total track renewal of 13.25 km (i.e 6.50 km and 6.75 km) was done making use of the reduced flow of traffic.

Every year, the division renews about 130-150 km of rails. Rails are renewed once they complete the targeted 800 million tonnes for 60 kg rails and 550 million tonnes for 52 kg rails. The process of rail renewal is done duly taking line block and old rails are replaced with new rails along with fittings.

An official spokesperson informed that it requires perfect coordination among all branches, immaculate planning and effective staff deployment to carry out the work in five separate locations of Mahabubabad, Tandoor, Bellampalli, Bibinagar and Madhira.

It was also announced that the freight loading rules have been further relaxed especially in ‘Mini Rakes’ with composition of 20 covered wagons usually meant for transporting loads in small quantities. The initial restriction of granting train load rate up to 600 km for inter-zonal traffic and 1,000 km for intra-zonal has been relaxed and permitted to travel up to 1,500 km. Mini rakes can go beyond 1,500 km and up to 2,000 km with the addition of only 7.5% supplementary charge on the base freight rate for distance between 1,500 km and 2,000 km, a release said.