SEC tells channels to stop spreading hate speeches

It asks parties, contestants to follow Covid norms

The State Election Commission (SEC) has asked the electronic media platforms, television and web channels, not to telecast inflammatory and derogatory speeches of political parties/candidates stating that “it spoils the tranquillity and peaceful atmosphere” of free and fair elections to GHMC.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, Secretary of SEC M. Ashok Kumar said telecasting/transmitting such content exaggeratedly and repeatedly would also cause law and order problems by disturbing peace in the politically-charged atmosphere. The SEC official has observed that several leaders of political parties were making inflammatory and derogatory speeding during the ongoing electioneering for GHMC elections. “Such speeches will trigger chain reaction of spoiling the tranquillity and vitiating electioneering, although it has to be carried out in an atmosphere of restraint,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said in the advisory.

No COVID norms

The SEC has also observed that political parties, contesting candidates and other stakeholders were not following the broad guidelines in the door-to-door campaign, road shows and rallies as part of the campaigning. In an appeal, the SEC secretary said following the norms was necessary to check the spread of COVID.

He suggested that the political parties and candidates shall ensure that all COVID norms and precautions such as use of face mask, sanitisers, maintaining social distance be followed during the electioneering. During the door-to-door campaigning, not more than five followers including candidate but excluding security personnel, if any, are advised to participate besides wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and sanitising hands regularly.

Besides, all participants during the road shows and rallies shall wear face masks, sanitise hands regularly and avoid huge gatherings. During public meetings, all participants have been advised to wear face masks or cover nose and mouth with cloth/towel, follow social distance and sanitise hands regularly.

