SEC meets civil society representatives

SEC C. Parthasarathi with civil society representatives at a meeting in the city on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

23 September 2020 23:10 IST

Calls for a plan of action to improve voter turnout this time

State Election Commissioner (SEC) C. Parthasarathi, on Wednesday, convened a meeting with members of the team of ‘Election Watch’ and discussed contribution of civil society organisations in enhancing the voting percentage in the upcoming GHMC elections.

The Election Commissioner explained to civil society members the process of elections, and said the poll turnout during the previous GHMC elections in 2016 was mere 45.29%.

In order to improve it, a plan of action needs to be initiated, he said, requesting the members to organise voter awareness campaigns. He promised full cooperation in this regard, by appointing liaisoning officials to coordinate with civil society organisations.

The organisations may also pitch in with regard to implementation of precautionary guidelines to be followed by electors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Parthasarathi informed that E-Voting was under examination for implementation on pilot basis, for those who cannot cast their vote by coming to the polling station.

Voter awareness campaigns will begin 10-15 days before the elections, by sending SMSes, and publicity activities will be taken up about verification of names in electoral rolls through the Election Commission’s website, he said. Effective measures will be taken to distribute voter slips to all voters, he said, assuring that the resident welfare associations will be actively participating in this.

Representatives from the Federation of Senior Citizens’ Associations, Forum for Good Governance, Aman Vedika, Care Team, COVA, UFERWAS, and MV Foundation attended the meeting.