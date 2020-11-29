SEC asks outsiders to leave GHMC areas till completion of polling

With the conclusion of campaigning for GHMC elections at 6 pm on Sunday, the State Election Commission (SEC) has instructed outsiders, who were roped in for electioneering by parties and contesting candidates, to leave the GHMC area till completion of voting at 6 pm on December 1.

Explaining the arrangements made for the December 1 polling, SEC C. Parthasarathi said here on Sunday that sale of liquor had also been banned till 6 pm on the day of polling. He instructed the civic authorities to sanitise all the 9,101 polling stations on November 30. Live web-casting of polling has been arranged in 2,272 polling stations.

Mr. Parthasarathi stated that a total of 45,505 sanitiser bottles of 500 ml capacity each have been placed in all polling stations at five each. Another 14,490 sanitiser bottles have also been kept as reserve stock in the 30 circle offices of GHMC for supplying them to the polling stations in case the five bottles supplied initially are exhausted.

Another 1,19,990 masks and other material (PPE) kits were also being provided in the polling stations at 10 kits each, including 28,980 in reserve, in the circle offices.

On the arrangements for COVID-19 positive persons, persons with disabilities and those aged above 80 years, who did not avail postal ballot, the SEC said special queue lines would be allowed for them at the polling stations.