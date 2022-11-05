Sec. 144 imposed near Sompally forest beat

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in surroundings of Sompally forest beat in Burgampahad mandal in the wake of a slew of recent incidents in which some “encroachers” obstructed the forest staff from discharging their legitimate duties and tried to carry out ploughing works in the forest department’s plantation site.

An order to this effect was issued by the district administration on Saturday to control the situation and prevent untoward incidents.

The forest officials concerned made a representation in this regard to the district authorities seeking imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in Sompally forest beat.

According to forest department officials, some villagers of Buddagudem in Burgampahad mandal ‘intentionally destroyed’ the Non-Teak Secondary Hardwood Species (NTSH) plantations raised by the forest department in compartment number 241 of Sompally beat a few days ago.

As the survey of RoFR claims is under progress, some anti-social elements are instigating local villagers to destruct the valuable plantations/forests by obstructing the forest staff from discharging their designated duties in a bid to stop the survey, the forest officials said in a representation to the district authorities.

“The encroachers are repeatedly attempting to encroach upon the forest lands in a bid to show evidence as if they were in possession so as to make a claim in future for obtaining certificates of rights under the RoFR Act, 2006,” forest department sources said.