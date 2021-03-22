HYDERABAD

22 March 2021 22:34 IST

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) jointly with the Ground Water Department has organised a Round Table discussion on the occasion of World Water Day on Monday.

Chairman, Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation, Prakash Rao said during the last seven years, the government has taken several steps to conserve water.

A lot of progress has been made in developing irrigation tanks. Out of 47,000 tanks, 27,000 tanks are brimming with water. With the launch of two flagship schemes, Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, there is a sea change in water conservation in Telangana. With long term vision of the Telangana government, he assured that there will not be any water problem for next 100 years in the State.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, through a message, stressed upon the four ‘R’s, namely, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recharge, to increase the water use efficiency by 20 per cent, as per the national water policy guidelines.

Director, Ground Water Department, Pandith Madhnure spoke about the Jalshakti Abhiyan scheme of the Government of India implemented in 1,592 blocks from 256 water stressed districts, including 137 blocks from Telangana.

World Water Day was also observed by the Environment Protection Training Research Institute (EPTRI), where Special Chief Secretary and Director General of EPTRI Adhar Sinha has stressed upon the need for conservation of water and its reuse. He administered a World Water Day Pledge to all the participants.