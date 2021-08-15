Scuffle breaks out between BJP corporator, TRS MLA

Corporator suffers severe injuries; counter complaints lodged

Malkajgiri BJP corporator Vurapalli Sravan accused TRS MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao and his followers of attempting to kill him with beer bottles and other sharp objects following a scuffle that broke out between them during flag hoisting at GHMC Circle office on Sunday.

The corporator who was severely injured was rushed to a nearby private hospital for immediate medical assistance.

According to police, both the MLA and the area corporator reached the circle office to hoist the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day and an argument broke out between them on the issue of developmental works for which the latter allegedly reacted sharply and used objectionable words which angered the MLA and his cadre.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the MLA was seen raging towards Sravan using unparliamentary language near the flag post, while the supporters of both the parties were seen hurling plastic chairs and glass bottles at each other. During the melee, Sravan suffered a laceration on his leg.

The corporator along with his supporters staged a ‘rasta rako’ demanding action against Mr. Rao and lodged a complaint against the MLA with Malkajgiri police accusing him of attempt to murder.

He also accused him of outraging the modesty of Moula Ali division corporator Sunitha Yadav.

“He also pushed Neredmet corporator Rajyalami, Pankajam and others and attacked my party workers Naresh, Vinay, Venu, Balaji, Phani and others,” Mr. Sravan told police in his complaint copy.

Further, he stated that a few days ago BJP leader Prasanna made comments against the MLA Rao in connection with poor developmental works, for which the latter posted a threatening video on social media. “Keeping Ms. Prasanna's video in mind, the MLA and his associates attacked me with an intention of murder,” the corporator said, adding that Mr. Rao also kicked the portraits of Bharata Mata and Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 2 of Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, against Mr. Rao and his supporters. The TRS legislator also lodged a complaint against Mr. Sravan. “Based on the complaint and counter-complaint, two cases were registered and a probe is on,” police said.

Later in the afternoon, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay met Mr. Sravan at the hospital and “warned” the MLA of exposing his illegal activities in the area. For which Mr. Rao held a press conference and abused Mr. Sanjay in foul language.

Condemning the attack on their corporator, the BJP gave a bandh call in the constituency on Monday.