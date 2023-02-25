ADVERTISEMENT

Scuffle between ABVP and SFI activists at Hyderabad Central University

February 25, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The students of Akhil Bharathi Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) attacked each other at the University of Hyderabad as a sequel to student union elections during the wee hours of Saturday, February 25, 2023.

Sources from the college said that Rajender, an ABVP activist, was pushed at the hostel campus during a scuffle after he allegedly tore a posted put up by the SFI. “He then came back with a more number of ABVP students and attacked SFI activists, injuring one of them ,” a source said.

However, the police were called and both parties complained against each other and the cops booked a case and a counter case accordingly,” sources said, adding that the student election results are to be declared by Saturday evening.

The Gachibowli police have rushed reinforcement of security on the campus.

