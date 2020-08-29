SCSC initiative to support women in distress

Sanghamitra, an initiative launched by the women’s forum of Society of Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), is getting an overwhelming response.
“The COVID-19 outbreak confined people to homes, so women who are subjected to domestic violence can find a friend in Sanghamitra, which will bridge the gap between victim and the police,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said on Saturday.
The initiative started with a pre-assessment on August 15, followed by training sessions that started on August 29 (Saturday).
“The first session was conducted by ‘My Choices’ in providing perspectives and skills to help the 145 Sanghamitras who have enrolled in this training session,” he said, adding that it was well-received by the Sanghamitras who understood the abuse and its prevalence.
“Sanghamitras’ role is to listen without any judgement, emotionally be available for the survivor, reflect feelings, empathise, be genuine, be confidential and ask open-ended questions so that the survivor can tell their story, know that they are being cared, respected, understood,” he said.
Mr. Sajjanar said that to register for the next Sanghamitra programme, one has to download ‘Shesafe’ app on IOS and Android.
