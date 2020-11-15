SCR’s Shadnagar-Gollapalli section gets new-look stations

Latest technology signalling systems have been installed in this section.

HYDERABAD

15 November 2020 23:22 IST

Station masters’ rooms refurbished, new signalling safety standards on 29-km line

South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced new signalling safety standards and refurbished station masters’ rooms design giving it a corporate look for three stations on the recently commissioned 29-km line between Shadnagar and Gollapalli. It is a significant portion of the proposed electrified double rail link from Hyderabad to Mahabubnagar being developed by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the infrastructure building wing of Indian Railways.

Three electronic interlocking stations — Shadnagar, Balanagar and Gollapalli — —are on this route. Old buildings were demolished and new structures have been given a corporate look with the staid station masters’ rooms, informed senior officials on Sunday.

Restrooms are neat and tidy with a modern look and there is dedicated space for the ticket checking staff while the station master himself/herself will have Visual Display Units (VDUs) for better monitoring. Universal fail-safe block instruments have been installed near the VDUs for block signalling and a single section digital axle counter provides additional safety, they explained, unwilling to be identified.

The station masters can also keep a check on the happenings at the staff relay rooms, station yards and interlocked electronic motorised level crossing gates through video surveillance for the first time in SCR for enhanced safety in train operations. Latest technology signalling systems have been installed in this section like internet-based multi-protocol label communication system doing away with analog switches, integrated LED lighting system offering high precision, better illumination, colour stability and long service line, they explained.

Highly-sensitive fire alarm systems, integrated passenger information system with electronic boards, auto announcement system, the ‘A’ class lightning protection system on towers to protect the electronic equipment from lightning strikes, web-based application, signal and telecom drawing management system for online access for engineers, etc,, are the other special features.

“We consulted key employees to revamp the workplace with better facilities for them to work in a more comfortable environment despite the pandemic induced limitations,” said senior officials.

Electrification

Secunderabad Mahabubnagar doubling of railway line and electrification project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 km in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹774 crore with section between Secunderabad and Umdanagar undertaken as part of MMTS Phase I & II. Work between Umdanagar and Mahabubnagar is currently progressing.