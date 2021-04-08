SCR’s new principal chief operations manager

The South Central Railway (SCR) got a new principal chief operations manager in R. Dhananjayulu, an IRTS officer of 1988 batch, on Wednesday. Prior to this, he was holding the post of principal chief commercial manager, Southern Railway. During his more than three decades long railway service, he also worked as divisional railway manager, Vijayawada division, from 2017-19. He worked as OSD, South Coast Railway, Vizag. He also worked as chief commercial manager (passenger services), secretary to the GM, and as group general manager, Container Corporation of India.