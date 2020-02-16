Scribes share daily reporting challenges

At a workshop on protocols for reporting on women and children’s issues, journalists shared their experiences and opinions on challenges they face. “We need to report these issues with sensitivity and responsibility. It isn’t enough that we have protocols,” said broadcast journalist from city Uma Sudhir.

A booklet on the protocol to be followed by TV and print journalists was released. Journalists shared challenges they face in reporting when they are hamstrung by laws prohibiting release of information that can lead to identification of minor victims.

In a case involving schoolchildren in Bidar, where a woman and her child have been booked for sedition, even the name of the school has not been released leading to under-reporting of the issue.

“The difference in reporting can be seen in the Disha case and another case in Warangal, where a similar crime was perpetrated. As the name and details of Disha were released in the initial stage, it drew a lot of attention while the case from Warangal was ignored,” said Ms. Sudhir.