Scribe moves HC for anticipatory bail

Journalist N. Venu Gopal, against whom L.B. Nagar police of Rachakonda recently registered a criminal conspiracy case and invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, moved the Telangana High Court on Thursday seeking an anticipatory bail.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice G. Sridevi. It was posted for hearing to next Thursday, after the public prosecutor said he would get instructions on the matter.

Recently, the L.B. Nagar police of Rachakonda arrested N. Ravi Sharma and his wife B. Anuradha, accusing them of being members of the outlawed CPI-Maoist party. They allegedly were meeting the top cadre and leaders of the Maoists and associated with that party’s activities, the police said.

Mr. Venu Gopal, editor of Telugu weekly Veekshanam, was made the seventh accused in the First Information Report (FIR) issued against the alleged Maoist couple. Along with criminal conspiracy charges, the UAPA and Telangana State Public Security Act were also invoked against the journalist.

Mr. Venu Gopal submitted to the court that he was not even remotely connected to the charges framed against the arrested couple. There was no material on record prima facie to connect him with the arrested couple. The petitioner condemned the police had described him as member of Virasam and showed him as absconding. These are false and frivolous charges, he said in the petition. He was an accredited journalist and suspended from Virasam in 2009, the petition said.