Scribe held for publishing ‘fake news’ on KCR’s health

A Venkateshwara Rao, a reporter with a Telugu newspaper was arrested by Mailardevpally police of Cyberabad for publishing false news and spreading rumours about the health status of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Recently, the newspaper, Aaadab Hyderabad, published a report that the Chief Minister had tested positive for coronavirus. Following which, on Friday, Mailardevpally inspector registered a suo-moto case against Venkateswara Rao, newspaper editor Veeramalla Satyam, and staff Shiva and Mahesh, under Sections120-B, 124-A, 504 and 505 of Indian Penal Code.
On Saturday morning, Venkateswara Rao was brought to Hyderabad from his house in Khammam and remanded to judicial custody.
On July 6, a case was registered against the editor and other staff at Jubilee Hills police station for publishing false news.
