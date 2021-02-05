Screening camps, walks, bike rallies mark World Cancer Day

On World Cancer Day, government and private hospitals in Telangana held a series of programmes, including walks and bike rallies, to generate awareness about the disease.

MNJ Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Centre organised a walk on Thursday, during which effigies of tobacco products were burnt. Director Dr. N. Jayalatha said that they have explained the consequences of using tobacco products to owners of pan shops and customers there, as part of the programme.

Essay writing competitions were also held for cancer patients and doctors there. The topic given to patients was their journey through cancer, problems faced during treatment, and what do they intend to do after recovery. Doctors were asked to write about issues faced while treating cancer patients during COVID-19.

The government hospital would hold cancer screening camps throughout the month. Dr. Jayalatha said that regardless of the symptoms, people would be screened for breast, oral, and cervical cancer till the end of February.

Medicover Cancer Institute organised a bike rally to commemorate World Cancer Day. Yashoda Hospital inaugurated Artificial Intelligence integrated PET/CT on Thursday.

Meanwhile, over 500 people from Nizamabad above 21 years of age were screened for cancer and other Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) at a programme organised by Grace Cancer Foundation and Indur Cancer Hospital in partnership with the Government of Telangana.

A cancer awareness and screening programme was organised by the Jayashanker Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts police for their women personnel.