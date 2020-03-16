Screening at Telangana-Maharashtra border check-posts

With 32 COVID-19 cases detected in neighbouring Maharashtra, State Health department has decided to screen people who enter Telangana from Maharashtra.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they will have check-posts alongside borders at Sirpur Khagaznagar, Boraj in Adilabad, Zaheerabad, and other places. Thermal scanners would be used to check body temperature of people. This measure is currently limited to passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport , Shamshabad, here.