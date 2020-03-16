Hyderabad

Screening at Telangana-Maharashtra border check-posts

With 32 COVID-19 cases detected in neighbouring Maharashtra, State Health department has decided to screen people who enter Telangana from Maharashtra.

Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that they will have check-posts alongside borders at Sirpur Khagaznagar, Boraj in Adilabad, Zaheerabad, and other places. Thermal scanners would be used to check body temperature of people. This measure is currently limited to passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport , Shamshabad, here.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 11:51:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/screening-at-telangana-maharashtra-border-check-posts/article31085425.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY