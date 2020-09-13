Scrap LRS or reduce it by 50%, Sangareddy MLA tells govt.

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy has urged the government to either withdraw the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) G.O. or at least reduce the fee by 50% and extend the payment of it by one year in view of the present situation where people do not have enough money to meet their daily demands.
The legislator said that the Municipal Administration Minister, Mr. K. T. Rama Rao should understand the plight of people suffering on account of the coronavirus pandemic and take a humanitarian view.
If the government wanted to fill its coffers through Land Regularisation Scheme, at least the Minister should think of reducing the fee by 50% and give one year for people to pay the regularisation fee.
“I am giving you a realistic opinion of people and the government should consider it.” The Sangareddy MLA said the government was well aware of the financial condition of people in the corona times and financial burden should not be put on the poor and middle class, who buy the plots mostly on bank loans.
Mr. Reddy said he would raise the issue in the Assembly to bring it to the notice of the government.
“I hope they understand the ground situation and scrap the scheme itself.”
