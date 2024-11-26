SCR translocates 60-year-old peepal tree within Rail Nilayam

South Central Railway (SCR) has relocated a 60-year-old peepal tree (Ficus Religiosa) of around 40 feet height and 3.5-metre circumference from within the premises of Rail Nilayam.

It took the help of an expert, A. Chandramouli, who had earlier successfully treated the famous Pillalamarri banyan tree in Mahbubnagar as part of his rejuvenation plans. The plan execution included cutting down of stems, providing pre- and post-treatment with 50 kg neem cake mixed with oil and spreading 180 kg of natural manure across the new site along with sprinkling of two litres of humic acid diluted in 200 litres of water. The tree is expected to spring new shoots within six months.

Earlier in a similar initiative, in 2021, three trees were successfully translocated at the railway coaching depot in Kacheguda. SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the engineering wing for the eco-conservation task, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.