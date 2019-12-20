SCR tops in energy efficiency

South Central Railway (SCR) has been rated as the best among all railway zones in terms of least specific energy consumption and has received energy conservation awards from the Central and State governments, said general manager Gajanan Mallya.

“The zone is in the forefront in initiating energy conservation measures on traction, non-traction and diesel wings. It has also pioneered installation of energy efficient gadgets, LED lighting, brush-less DC electric motor energy saving fans, inverter type ACs, and timers for water coolers.

Addressing the National Energy Conservation seminar at Rail Nilayam, as part of the Energy Conservation Week, on Friday, he said that energy should be utilised in a planned manner as saving one unit is equal to generation of two units.

Railway Board additional member (electrical) Manju Gupta said that energy conservation should be accorded top priority and efficient utilisation of natural resources was being given due priority by the Indian Railways. An effort to tap solar energy to meet the needs of system requirements is yielding good results, she stated. Principal chief electrical engineer A.A. Phadke and others participated.